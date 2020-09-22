Mary E. Deiter, 91 of North Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her home. Born on December 18, 1928 in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Marion (Moyer) Strohl. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin R. Deiter. She was employed as a machine operator in the garment industry for various companies throughout her career. Mary was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Catasauqua. She also was a member of the Northampton Senior Center where she enjoyed the numerous activities, including playing cards with her best friend, Bernie Levan. Survivors: Mary is survived by her daughter; Joanne Deiter; son, Edwin and wife Sue; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Delores Eckhart, Freida Haydt, Geraldine Kuehner; brothers, Richard and Donald Strohl, and many nieces and nephews. A son, Barry; sisters, Virginia, Verletta, Marion and a brother, Edgar preceded Mary in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 9:00 a.m. until time of service (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Mary.