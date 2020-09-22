1/1
Mary E. Deiter
1928 - 2020
Mary E. Deiter, 91 of North Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her home. Born on December 18, 1928 in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Marion (Moyer) Strohl. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin R. Deiter. She was employed as a machine operator in the garment industry for various companies throughout her career. Mary was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Catasauqua. She also was a member of the Northampton Senior Center where she enjoyed the numerous activities, including playing cards with her best friend, Bernie Levan. Survivors: Mary is survived by her daughter; Joanne Deiter; son, Edwin and wife Sue; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Delores Eckhart, Freida Haydt, Geraldine Kuehner; brothers, Richard and Donald Strohl, and many nieces and nephews. A son, Barry; sisters, Virginia, Verletta, Marion and a brother, Edgar preceded Mary in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 9:00 a.m. until time of service (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Mary.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

3 entries
September 21, 2020
Joann
I lite this candle for you...may the flame glow n burn forever like your mother's love for YOU..
Love cuzn..Lori xo
Lori Shoemaker
Family
September 21, 2020
Sending healing prayers to you and family. From what I can remember, your Mom was a very special, caring person! She always kept you on your toes!!
Sue Griesemer
Friend
September 20, 2020
U were so much MORE than just my wonderfull Aunt . U were my ROCK my happy person my confidant my friend.
U loved life ur family ur flowers ur cards. So happy I was a part of ALL of this thru the years. U took a big chunk of my in ur passing but I know from our talks u were ready. You gave your ALL and u were so ready to meet ur maker and loved ones . God Bless you my dear sweet Aunt till we meet again . All my love forever..ur neice
LORI and family RIP
Lori Shoemaker
Family
