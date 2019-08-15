|
Mary E. Ford, 93, originally of Bethlehem, PA and currently of Jamaica Plain, MA passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wilfreda (Bennich) and Bernard Glancy. She was the loving wife of the late Mark R. Ford.
Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for State St. Bank in Boston for years while living in Arlington, MA. After retiring to Florida, Mary and Mark started the Suncoast Senior Softball League and the Amigos softball team. Mary was a daily golfer and an active member of the 9 Holers. She was an avid walker throughout her life and a stickler for a yard well maintained. She spent her final years at the Rogerson House in Massachusetts.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mark R. Ford, Jr. and his wife Priscilla, Michael Ford and his wife Maureen, Patrick Ford and his late wife Loralie, and Kathleen A. Jones and her late husband Victor; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Strouse.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019