Mary E. Griffin, 95, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 while in the care of ManorCare Bethlehem. Mary was the widow of the late William T. Griffin. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Mary was the daughter of the late Victor and Lucy (Boggess) Waelchli. Mary attended the State University of New York where she attained her Master's in Elementary Education. Mary worked as an educator most of her life, touching the lives of many children. SURVIVORS: Mary will be lovingly remembered by her Sons, William Griffin and wife Rosalina and Daniel Griffin; Daughter, Julie Schaller and Husband Randy. Mary is preceded in death by her Husband, William and Daughter, Patricia Griffin Griest. SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019