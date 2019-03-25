Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. Griffin Obituary
Mary E. Griffin, 95, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 while in the care of ManorCare Bethlehem. Mary was the widow of the late William T. Griffin. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Mary was the daughter of the late Victor and Lucy (Boggess) Waelchli. Mary attended the State University of New York where she attained her Master's in Elementary Education. Mary worked as an educator most of her life, touching the lives of many children. SURVIVORS: Mary will be lovingly remembered by her Sons, William Griffin and wife Rosalina and Daniel Griffin; Daughter, Julie Schaller and Husband Randy. Mary is preceded in death by her Husband, William and Daughter, Patricia Griffin Griest. SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now