Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
(610) 841-7050
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd U.C.C.
3940 Mountain Road
Slatington, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd U.C.C.
3940 Mountain Road
Slatington, PA
View Map
Mary E. Hallman


1934 - 2019
Mary E. Hallman Obituary
Mary E. Hallman, 84, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Cedarbrook, Allentown. Born Oct. 29, 1934, in Slatedale, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Emma E. (Schlosser) Hewitt.

Survivors: Son, John P. Hewitt and wife, Deborah; daughter, Rose M. wife of Timothy T. Kristie; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Kuntz; brother, Paul Hewitt and wife, Joanne; nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by a son, Timothy L. Hallman and brothers, Mark "Mickey", Kenneth and Robert Hewitt.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 12 P.M. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Good Shepherd U.C.C. 3940 Mountain Rd., Slatington. Call 11 A.M.-12 P.M. Monday in the church. Interment will be at Slatedale Cemetery.

Contributions: To the church memorial fund, P.O. Box 68, Slatedale, PA 18079-0068.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
