Mary E. Hildebeidel, 92, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Hildebeidel, who passed away in 1976. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Theresa (Hellauer) Brislin. Mary was a dietary aide at Good Shepherd Home until retiring and she was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown.Survivors: Daughters, Linda Wirth and her husband, Dennis, and Helen Borda and her husband, Geoffrey; Sons, Scott Hildebeidel and his wife, Beth, and John Hildebeidel and his wife, Tracey; Sister, Ann Traynham and her husband, William; 10 Grandchildren; 12 Great-Grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Theresa Swortz and Charles Brislin.Services: 11 AM Saturday, February 23 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 9:30-11 AM Saturday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Home, ATTN: Raker Administration, 601 St. John Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary