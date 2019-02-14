Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Mary E. Holsinger

Mary E. Holsinger Obituary
Mary E. Holsinger, 94, of Quakertown, died Tues. Feb 12 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Sewell J. Holsinger. Born in Bethlehem, she as a daughter of the late Herman & Emma (Miller) Long. Mary worked a number of years as a seamstress in area clothing factories before retiring. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Quakertown. Surviving are her children, Lorraine Konyk, husband Roger of Hatfield; Barry, wife Gwen of Quakertown; grandchildren Victor, Brian, & Dawn; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Funeral service will be 11 am Mon. Feb. 18 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown with a calling hour from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Quakertown Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019
