Mary E. Roth, 88, of Allentown, PA passed away June 6th in St. Lukes-Allentown Campus. Born February 15, 1931 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the Late Edwin Rabenold and Mary Smerek.Survivors: Children; Alan Roth (June), Sharon Kulikauskas, Donna Heck (Stephen), 2 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren.Services: 11AM Tuesday in Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. 1310-1314 Hamilton St. Allentown. Viewing begins at 10AM. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Share memories at www.JBcares.com
Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019