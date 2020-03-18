|
Mary E. Schadt, 91, of Bethlehem, PA died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Moravian Village in Bethlehem. Born August 20, 1928 in Phillipsburg, NJ she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Nolan) and Francis Reilly. She was married to Dr. Daniel C. Schadt for 56 years until his death on August 23, 2011.
Mary worked as nurse for Hanneman Hospital in Philadelphia from 1950-1957. She is a member of St. Stephen's of Hungary Roman Catholic Church in Allentown and prior to that she was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Bethlehem.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sons, John A. Schadt and wife Lorraine of Bethlehem and Dr. Mark Schadt and wife Kimberly of Coopersburg; daughters, Susan E. Glemser and husband Raymond of Bethlehem and Lisa A. Brown and Husband Gregory of Downingtown and eleven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Leonore Jerzak and brothers, Edward and Frank Reilly.
Services for Mary will be private and a the convenience of the family. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. Stephen's of Hungary Roman Catholic Church 510 Union St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020