Mary E. Skawski, 89 of Breinigsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Andrew Skawski. Born in Wilkes Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Elizabeth M. (O'Shea) Llewellyn. Mary worked for the former South Manufacturing Company as an accountant for over 20 years before retiring in 1981 to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prior, she worked for the PA State Highway System. She is survived by daughters, Deborah S. wife of Joseph Steigler; Karen Lee wife of Richard Rivera, Jr.; Andrea L. wife of Jeremiah J. Keener; sister Gladys Kubicki; grandchildren Andrew "Drew" and wife, Jamie, Jonathan and wife, Emily, Christopher and wife, Ashley, Allysa, Brianna and husband, Chris; Brittany; nine great-grandchildren.Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's memory may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019
