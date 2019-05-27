Mary E. Stover, 89, formerly of Emmaus, PA and North Plainfield, NJ, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the home of her son, surrounded by her loving family.She was born to Edward and Anna Mae (Murray) Gray in New Market (currently Piscataway, NJ) on May 20, 1930, She is the last survivor of six children. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School Class of 1948 in Westfield, NJ. Mary was a parishioner of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Emmaus, PA and was a member of the St. Ann's Women's Club and NewComers Club.Mary was the loving wife of the late John O. Stover and is survived by her children: John O. "Jack" Stover Jr. (Susan) of Emmaus, PA; Kathleen A. Ergott (Les) of Collegeville, PA; Patricia A. Greth (John) of Wyomissing PA; Robert E. (Judy) of Center Valley PA; Maureen A. Woods (Andrew) of Macungie PA; Barbara A. Borgioni (Joseph) of Allentown PA; Mary A. Bilotta (Ross) of Exeter, PA; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Mary was a dedicated wife and mother whose family was at the center of her life. She was non-judgmental and gave of herself to support her church community and others less fortunate. Mary loved the ocean, collecting seashells, knitting and visiting with friends and family. We'll deeply miss her wisdom, love and generosity.Services: 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 31, Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m. in St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus, PA. Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus, PA.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Emily's Entourage ( for Cystic Fibrosis), P.O. Box 71, Merino Station, PA 19066 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary