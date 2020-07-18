Mary E. Trexler, 100, formerly of Emmaus, passed away July 16, 2020 at The Village at Willow Lane, Macungie. Born in Vera Cruz, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ellen (May) Nonnemacher. Mary was employed as an assembler at Allen Organ Co. in Macungie until retiring. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Son, Charles A. Trexler and his wife, Dolores; Daughter, Charlotte Frederick and her husband, Kerry; Sister, Pearl Becker; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Constance Oswald, and her granddaughter, Vicki.
Services: 10:30 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.