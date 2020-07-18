1/1
Mary E. Trexler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Trexler, 100, formerly of Emmaus, passed away July 16, 2020 at The Village at Willow Lane, Macungie. Born in Vera Cruz, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ellen (May) Nonnemacher. Mary was employed as an assembler at Allen Organ Co. in Macungie until retiring. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Son, Charles A. Trexler and his wife, Dolores; Daughter, Charlotte Frederick and her husband, Kerry; Sister, Pearl Becker; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Constance Oswald, and her granddaughter, Vicki.

Services: 10:30 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved