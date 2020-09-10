Mary E. Yoder, 101, of Salisbury Twp., died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex. She is the wife of the late Jeremiah D. Yoder. Mary was born in Elizabethtown on June 5, 1919 to the late Charles and Ella (Kissinger) Welty. She was a supervisor for Information Services at the former Bethlehem Steel. Mary was a life-long member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church, Bethlehem and had taught Sunday School.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Joanella A. (Joseph P.) Mitch of Germansville, Deborah J. (Gerald J.) Young of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren: Danielle Shoemaker, Keri Mitch, Jody, Tonya, Tracey Young; great grandchildren: Corey, Corissa, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Morgan, Dominic, Anthony, Wyatt; great great granddaughter: Avery. Predeceased by several siblings.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Monday September 14, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc. 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011.