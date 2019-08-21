|
|
Mary Elaine (Gorden) Walton, 87, of Whitehall, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Harold K. Walton. Born in rural Blue Mound, IL, August 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Pearl (Mouche) Gorden. At age 13, Mary was the organist at Blue Mound Christian Church in Blue Mound, IL until she graduated high school. She graduated as valedictorian at Blue Mound High School in 1949. She was very active in high school and college music activities. Mary attended Illinois State Normal University and taught in the Taylorville and Blue Mound school districts. She later spent 27 years as a substitute teacher's aide, working with severe and profound/special needs students in the Decatur Public Schools and at Sunnyside School. Mary was a member of Central Christian Church, Decatur, and a life member of the Illinois Congress of the PTA.
Survivors: Daughters, Linda Theurer (Philip) of Mechanicsville, VA, Diane Richter (Kevin) of Schnecksville, PA; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Service: Graveside services will be held at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of local arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019