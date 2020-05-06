Mary Elizabeth Chubbuck
Mary Elizabeth Chubbuck, 83, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Virginia, the daughter of the late Michael P. Pavelko and Mary A. Pavelko. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Chubbuck, Jr. Mary spent many years as a homemaker, lovingly caring for her three daughters and being involved in their school and extracurricular activities. When her children were grown, she returned to work and spent her time working as an office manager for several doctor's offices in the area. She enjoyed painting ceramics, in which she was very talented, and loved spending time at the beach with family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Deborah Silvoy and husband Anthony, Donna Lydecker and husband Stephen, and Michelle Cawley and husband George. Grandchildren Kenneth, Laura, Douglas, Kevin, Alyssa, Samantha, Tyler, and Ryan.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
May 5, 2020
To the Chubbuck girls, Sorry to read of your Mom passsing. Please accept our most sincere condolences. Arnie & Irene Urban Northampton Pa
