Mary Ellen Ann Finn
Mary Ellen Ann Finn, 69, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St Luke's Anderson. Born in Ashley, PA, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Aileen (Grady) Finn. Mary Ellen worked at Kraft Foods for 25 years where she was known as the goddess of distribution by her coworkers. She loved to volunteer her time with Second Harvest Food Bank where she was a board member. In her free time, Mary Ellen enjoyed playing with her German Shepherd, Shamus. She was an animal lover, and known for her sarcasm and great humor. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister: Alice Freeh and her husband, John of Center Valley; brothers: Kevin Finn and his wife, the late ChristinaLoturko; Gerald Finn; Brian Finn and his wife, Christina Stoltz; and Neal Finn. An evening viewing will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St, Bethlehem, from 5 to 7p.m. on Monday October 19. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, October 20 at St. Anne's Church, 450 E Washington Ave, Bethlehem, PA. from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. We ask that guests practice social distancing and wear face coverings for both gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, online at https://shfblv.org or by mail at 6969 Silver Crest Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064

Published in Morning Call from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
20
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Anne's Church
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Anne's Church
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
