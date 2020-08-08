Mary Ellen Bourdeau, 79 of Lonaconing, MD, died March 24, 2020. Born October 3, 1940, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Peter Leibensperger and Ellen Cecilia (Yeager) Leibensperger. Mary was a graduate of Parkland High School in Allentown, PA (1958) and Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY (1962) with a degree in Art Education. Mary was very active in the community to include Girl Scouts, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, 4-H Leader, Maryland 4-H All Star 1986, Maryland Young Republicans, and Epsilon Sigma Alpha which included work with charitable organizations such as St. Jude's and Heart Association. Most recently she became a Deacon (September 7, 2008), at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Lonaconing, MD. She has served her church and congregation faithfully for many years. Family, Church and horses were her true loves.
Inurnment was held at Zion Union Church in Maxatawny, PA on August 7, 2020 with a Memorial Service to be held in Lonaconing, MD – date pending.
Surviving are her daughter Carole Joan Burke, husband George William, and family; and her son Arthur Charles Bourdeau, wife Pamela Maria and grandson Charles Jeffrey; and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 6 St. Peter's Place, Lonaconing, MD 21539. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com