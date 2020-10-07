Mary Ellen (Kuss) Decker, 80, of Lancaster, PA.
On Friday, October 2nd, 2020 we lost a quintessential American Beauty. She had a great personality, classic style and grace, was a phenomenal cook (with or without a recipe), and a legendary Lancaster realtor. She had too many friends to count, was happily married for 61 years and was the glue of the extended Decker/Kuss clans - hosting 42 Thanksgiving weekends in her School Lane Hills home.
Born in Allentown, PA, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late August Charles and Pauline Kuss. Mary Ellen graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, MA where she was introduced to her husband, Tom. They married after a short courtship and had an enduring, wonderful marriage. After Tom and Mary Ellen moved to Lancaster in 1983, Mary Ellen obtained her real estate license. She was a very successful realtor for 25 years, starting at Coldwell Banker and making her last sale at Berkshire Hathaway's firm.
Mary Ellen made everything look effortless and easy. Due to her exceptional talent for selling real estate and her dedication to the Lancaster community, Mary Ellen had many friends in all walks of life. She was a Boys & Girls Club Board Member, Participant in Leadership Lancaster and was a devoted member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster and First Presbyterian Church of Naples, FL.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Thomas Decker, Jr., (Robin) of Severna Park, MD, Jane Ellen Baker (Paul), Charles Town, West Virginia, and Andrew Decker (Jennifer), Gates Mills, OH; six grandchildren, John "Jake" Bullock, Alec and Mitchell Decker, Elaine "Lainey" Decker, Katherine "Katie" Decker, Mary "Molly" Decker; and her brother, August Charles "Chick" Kuss, Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother, John "Jack" Kuss. Mary Ellen was very close to many of her nieces and nephews and was a beloved, loyal Aunt.
A public Memorial Service will take place at The Farm at Eagles Ridge, 465 Long Lane, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends at The Farm at Eagles Ridge from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service (Social distancing and masks will be required).
The Memorial Service will be available to view on the Tribucast link on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/81522835
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, 116 S. Water Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA, 17602 or the Alzheimer's Association
in Mary Ellen's memory.
Boys Club link: https://bgclanc.org/Alzheimer's Association
Link: https://www.alz.org/