Mary Ellen Gehman
Mary Ellen Gehman, 80, formerly of Macungie, died Oct. 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Marvin R. Gehman. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the Thomas and Mary (Woodward) Taylor. Mary Ellen worked for Ingersoll Rand as a blueprint maker. She was a member of the Macungie VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Macungie Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, former Cub Scout leader, sang with the Sweet Adaline's Quartet, and was a bombardier. Mary Ellen is survived by her sons, Garry A. Gearheart and wife Barbara of Northampton and W. Mason Gearheart and wife Dawn of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Justin Gearheart and wife Ashley and Kierra wife of Nathan Stokes; great grandchildren, Ava, Jacob, and Casey. A graveside service will be held on Tue., Oct. 6, 2020 in Solomon's Union Cemetery, Macungie. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
Solomon's Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
