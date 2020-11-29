Mary Ellen Horodenski, 77, of New Tripoli, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Kenneth Horodenski to whom she was married for 53 years on November 4th. Born in Alma, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Louise (Stickney) Carter. She worked for the former General Electric.



She is survived by her husband, sons, Kenneth II; Kevin; daughter, Monica wife of Thomas Venesky; sister, Nancy wife of Gary Vernon; two grandsons, Nicholas, and Eric.



Services: 11:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to University of Iowa, Vision Research, 451 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA 52242



