Mary Ellen Horodenski
Mary Ellen Horodenski, 77, of New Tripoli, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Kenneth Horodenski to whom she was married for 53 years on November 4th. Born in Alma, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Louise (Stickney) Carter. She worked for the former General Electric.

She is survived by her husband, sons, Kenneth II; Kevin; daughter, Monica wife of Thomas Venesky; sister, Nancy wife of Gary Vernon; two grandsons, Nicholas, and Eric.

Services: 11:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to University of Iowa, Vision Research, 451 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA 52242

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daniel
Friend
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Daniel
Friend
