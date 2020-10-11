Mary Ellen Moran, age 73 daughter of the late Matthew H. and Josephine (nee Lovely) Moran passed away on September 25, 2020 in Greenville, Texas. She graduated from Marywood College (now University) in 1969 and retired from the Social Security Administration in 2006.
Survivors are her sister Roseann A. Casey, her brother Timothy M. Moran and his wife Peggy, niece Shannon Moran, nephews Wayne Casey and his wife Jennifer, Patrick Moran, and cousins. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be made in her memory to: www.jsburkholder.com