|
|
Mary Ellen Orben, 97, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 7, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Kauffman) Binder. Mary Ellen was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 43 years, Kenneth E. Orben.
She went to Moravian College. She worked at Bethlehem Steel during WWII and then for many years at Lehigh University in the art and architecture department until her retirement. She was in the D.A.R. and the President of the Palisades High School School Board. She was also a member of the MorningStar Moravian Church in Coopersburg, PA.
In her free time, she was an avid Appalachian trail hiker. Mary Ellen often volunteered at the senior center, visiting those in need. She was a great maker of moravian sugar cakes and made the world's best zucchini bread. She was a great believer in the power of prayer. Mary Ellen was a beloved mother, sister, and a great friend.
She is lovingly remembered by her sons: James K. Orben and his wife, Debra Orben, Charles E. Orben, Paul E. Orben and his wife, Sandra L. Orben, and Scott H. Orben, and his wife, Susan A. Orben; her grandchildren: Rachael Orben, Brittany Orben and her wife, Phalon, Robert Orben and his wife, Aysha, Fred Koberlien, and Krista Martell; and two great-grandchildren: Kenneth and Conrad.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by her brother, James K. Binder.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ellen's name to the MorningStar Moravian Church 234 S Main St, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020