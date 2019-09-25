|
|
Mary Ellen Warner, 78, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Arden Courts of Allentown. She was the wife of Richard K. Warner. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in December 2018. Born in Quebec City, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John Gerard and Ellen Kathleen (Devlin) Baxter. Mary Ellen worked in the insurance industry for many years including working for Liberty Mutual as an underwriter.
Survivors: Husband, Richard; Daughters: Sharon Elizabeth Bartner and her husband Matthew of Elkins Park, PA, Carolyn Mary Warner of Baltimore, MD; Granddaughters: Evelyn and Juliet; Brothers: Ralph Baxter and his wife Helene, George Baxter and his wife Jillian, all in Canada. Mary Ellen was predeceased by brothers Patrick and Frank.
Services: 10 am Saturday, Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019