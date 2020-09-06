Mary Eaches of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Catasauqua, PA passed into the loving arms of her Lord & Savior on Monday, August 24th exactly 11 years after the passing of the love of her life. She was born on May 21, 1932 to the late Leatha (Kocher) & Irvin Dreisbach. Mary was one of 9 children. She was the 1st wife of the late Ernest Eaches, father of her children. Mary is survived by her daughter, Donna Fogel & husband James of Northampton, PA along with their 4 children & spouses. Mary was blessed with 11 grandchildren & 28 great grandchildren. Mary's siblings are Evelyn Eaches of Slatington, Kathleen Haldeman, Betty Borger & Willard Dreisbach, all of the Lehighton area of PA. She was predeceased by 2 sons, Ernest Eaches Jr. & John Eaches, a granddaughter, grandson & 2 great granddaughters along with her siblings, Calvin Dreisbach, Lucretia Litchauer, Shirley Snyder & Phyllis Oleski. Mary enjoyed attending all services @ Northampton Assembly of God for many years. She was a humble woman, never drawing any attention to herself. A dedicated worker, she devoted long hours in various sewing mills in Northampton including Northampton Fashions, Tama, & D&D. Mary worked hard to provide for herself, never wanting to be a burden to anyone & yet she was the most giving person, always putting everyone's needs before her own. Her ability to love & forgive any offense truly embodied her walk with the Lord. To say Mary was a unique individual is an understatement. No one will ever be able to take her place. She will truly be missed by all who had the opportunity to embrace this kind & generous soul!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store