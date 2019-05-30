Mary F. Harvilla, 95, of Bethlehem, died peacefully at Holy Family Manor on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Veronica (Blanar) and Andrew Hrin. She was the wife of the late Andrew P. Harvilla.Mary enjoyed counted cross stitch, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She retired from Holy Family Manor, where she worked in admissions for many years. Caring for her African Violets and her cats brought Mary great joy. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughters.She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cindy Fink and her husband, Bill; sister, Veronica McDonald and granddaughters, Rachel Fink and Sarah Musselman and her husband, Andrew. Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Hrin, Margaret Hrin, Helen Remenar and Bernadine E. Hanni and brother, Stephen Hrin.A viewing will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary