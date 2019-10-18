Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Mary F. Heeps

Mary F. Heeps Obituary
Mary F. Heeps, 102, of Allentown, passed away Wed. Oct. 16. She was predeceased by husband Ted and son Thomas.

She is survived by son; James and his wife Deborah; Grandsons; Beau and wife Lynn, Ted and wife Kara; Great grandchildren Lucas, Logan, Brady, Layla and Ronan.

There cannot be a finer person.

Graveside services will be private. Arrangements: J.S. Burkholder FH, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019
