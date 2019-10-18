|
Mary F. Heeps, 102, of Allentown, passed away Wed. Oct. 16. She was predeceased by husband Ted and son Thomas.
She is survived by son; James and his wife Deborah; Grandsons; Beau and wife Lynn, Ted and wife Kara; Great grandchildren Lucas, Logan, Brady, Layla and Ronan.
There cannot be a finer person.
Graveside services will be private. Arrangements: J.S. Burkholder FH, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019