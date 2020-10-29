Mary (Lukasavitz) Faustner, 93, of Danielsville, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her sons' home with whom she resided. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Faustner who died on May 11, 2001. Born in Stiles, PA., she was the daughter of the late Michael Lukasavitz and Katherine (Yarosh) Lukasavitz. She was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall High School. Mary was a secretary in the rectory of Our Lady of Hungary Church for many years, prior to her retirement. Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors are daughter, Carol M. Lesusky and her husband David, son Alan F. Faustner and partner, Liz; grandson Garrett Lesusky and many friends, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Services will be private. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com