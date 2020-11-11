1/1
Mary Frances Zettlemoyer
Mary Frances (Guidon) Zettlemoyer, 63, of Bethlehem Twp. passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Mary Frances was employed by The Guardian Life Insurance Company in Bethlehem and earlier worked for Drs. Saffren and Gibson in Easton.

Guests may call 11-12 on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem with a ceremony to immediately follow. Inurnment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

For full obituary, safety guidelines and contributions see www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
13
Service
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
