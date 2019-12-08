Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Mary Davis
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Mary G. Davis


1951 - 2019
Mary G. Davis
Mary G. Davis, 68, of Freemansburg, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of Donald R. Davis, Sr. She was born in Fountain Hill, on September 10, 1951 to the late Anthony and Theresa (Serbeck) Reccek. Mary work for the former Silver Creek Country Club as a Secretary for many years until retiring.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 47 years; daughter: Dawn R. (Brian T.) Paulich of Hellertown; sister: Elizabeth J. McNally of Hellertown; grandchildren: Felisha M. and Skylar T. Warrelmann. Predeceased by a son: Donald R., Jr.; siblings: Anthony W. Reccek, Sr., Richard P. Reccek, Dolores Kilpatrick.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019
