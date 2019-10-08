|
Mary G. Langensiepen, 90, of Bethlehem passed away in her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Westerman) and Hugh P. Harkins. For 49 years, Mary was the loving wife of the late Roland R. Langensiepen.
Mary was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Allentown, Central Catholic Class of 1947. She enjoyed reading, day trips with her family and listening to Daniel O'Donnell.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jane M. Langensiepen; son, Robert R. Langensiepen and sister, Grace Butterwick. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh, Bernard and Neil Harkins and sister, Patricia Kennedy.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem. PA 18017. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2019