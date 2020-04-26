Mary Gavel
Mary Gavel, 93, of Quakertown formerly of Wilkes Barre died April 22, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. She was the wife of the late Stanley M. Gavel. Born in Wilkes Barre she was the daughter of the late Frank & Fenia (Slawich) Iwaniw. She was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. She is survived by a son Tom Gavel and a daughter Linda Bernoskie. A brother Theodore and two sisters Anna Ambrose & Helen Bowanko. A grandson David and a great granddaughter Julianna. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Isidore's Catholic Church Parish Enhancement Fund 603 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
Mary was a feisty determined hard working woman. She was devoted to Jesus and His Blessed Mother. Our friendship began years ago when I helped take care of her husband, Stanley when he was a patient at the former Quakertown Community Hospital. Always saw her and Linda after Mass at St. Isidore saying prayers to Blessed Mother. Loved this little lady. I know you rest at the bosom of Our Lord. You will be missed.
Cathleen
Friend
