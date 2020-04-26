Mary Gavel, 93, of Quakertown formerly of Wilkes Barre died April 22, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. She was the wife of the late Stanley M. Gavel. Born in Wilkes Barre she was the daughter of the late Frank & Fenia (Slawich) Iwaniw. She was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. She is survived by a son Tom Gavel and a daughter Linda Bernoskie. A brother Theodore and two sisters Anna Ambrose & Helen Bowanko. A grandson David and a great granddaughter Julianna. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Isidore's Catholic Church Parish Enhancement Fund 603 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.