Mary was a feisty determined hard working woman. She was devoted to Jesus and His Blessed Mother. Our friendship began years ago when I helped take care of her husband, Stanley when he was a patient at the former Quakertown Community Hospital. Always saw her and Linda after Mass at St. Isidore saying prayers to Blessed Mother. Loved this little lady. I know you rest at the bosom of Our Lord. You will be missed.

Cathleen

Friend