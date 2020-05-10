Mary "Mitzi" (Cafarelli) Gulyas went home to be with her Lord on May 4, 2020, at the age of 89, at the Sayre Health Care Center in Sayre, PA. Mary was born December 30, 1930, the eldest of four children to Saverio and Mary (Milkowitz) Cafarelli. She lived in the Bronx area of New York City during her childhood. Mary was married to John Gulyas, Sr., on February 12, 1955, and they made their home in Coopersburg, PA. Mary worked at the Bell Telephone Company, served as a crossing guard/aide at Coopersburg Elementary School, and was employed as a cook at the Valley Manor Nursing Home for many years. Besides serving the community of Coopersburg, Mary was also a loving wife and a devoted mother to John Gulyas, Jr., and Richard Gulyas. She was a dedicated gardener with an extensive house plant collection which she carefully nurtured. She was also an avid bird watcher and enjoyed her daily walks in the local park.
Mary is survived by her husband, John Gulyas, Sr., her sons, John Gulyas, Jr., of Liberty Corners, PA, and Richard (Marlene) Gulyas of Ulster, PA, five grandchildren, Alyssa Gulyas, Carly Gulyas, Leah Gulyas, Jonathon Gulyas, and Matthew Gulyas. She is also survived by a larger extended family of nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Saverio and Mary Cafarelli, and her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Fred Franchi. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in Mary's memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.