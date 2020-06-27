Mary H. Frederick
1935 - 2020
Mary H. (Gorens) Frederick, 84, formerly of South 9th Street, Allentown, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Karl F. Frederick. Born in Fountain Hill, December 30, 1935, Mary was the daughter of the late William K. and Myra H. (Cook) Gorens. Prior to her marriage, Mary worked at the former Brown's Shoe Factory in Allentown for several years. Mary was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Allentown where she formerly sang with the choir and served on several church committees. When The Rev. Billy Graham came to Allentown, Mary sang with the choir.

Survivors: Children, Tracy L. Lahue (Gary) of Germansville, Matthew M. Frederick (Pamela) of Allentown, Shawn M. Beers (Gregory) of Allentown; seven grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Roger E.J. Gorens and Edna W. Gorens and a grandson, Braydon L. Beers.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Monday, Jun 29, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Timothy D. Boyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 – 11:00 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Jordan U.C.C. Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Shawn and family, sincere condolences on the loss of your mother.
Leanne Diehl and family
Leanne Diehl
June 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Heaven has gained another beautiful angel. Remember all of the good times and hold the memories close to your heart. My condolences to you Trace, Matt, Shawn and family. Hugs!
Linda Cooper
Friend
June 26, 2020
Mary was my second mom. Love the woman. Took me in when needed. Always there to help. She was a big part of my life. Known her and her awesome family since grade school. Say hi to Carl, Mary.
Mark Bannister
Friend
