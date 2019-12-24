|
|
Mary H. Valagene, 86, of Slatington, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Joseph R. Valagene, whom she married on September 27, 1952. Born in Freeland, PA, on September 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Mesko.
Mary worked as a bookkeeper and sewing machine operator for various factories including Seiler's in Walnutport. She was a member of the Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington, where she participated in the Altar & Rosary Society.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Richard J. Valagene and wife Ellen of Missouri; many nieces & nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington, 649 W. Washington St, Slatington. A calling hour will be 10 to 11am at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown PA 18109. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019