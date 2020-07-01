Mary Haldaman

Mary Schweitzer Haldaman, 71, of Kunkletown, PA died Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Alsoszolnok, Hungary she was the daughter of Mary (Kerekes) Schweitzer and the late Frank Schweitzer. She was married to Daniel Haldaman with whom she celebrated 28 years of marriage this past August 24th.



She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and Northampton Community College.



Mary worked as an executive secretary for Good Shepherd in Allentown. She previously also worked at Bethlehem Steel and Northampton Community College. Mary enjoyed traveling and she loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephew.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Daniel, mother, Mary, brother, Louis Schweitzer and wife, Natalie, nieces, Sara and Jenna, and nephew, Jacob, great niece Addison and great nephew Cole.



A viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Catholic 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017 at 11 AM.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or St. Luke's Hospice,240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.



