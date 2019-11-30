|
Mary I. "Molly" Malone, 95, of Bethlehem PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, while in the care of Moravian Village. Born in LaSalle, IL, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Isabelle (Doyle) Malone. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Economics from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in Illinois. In her early career she worked as a government clerk in Washington, D.C., in Chicago, IL, first as a clerk in the Treasury Department and then as a fundraiser for the Karl Menninger Foundation. She worked as a fundraiser for several colleges and university campaigns, including the University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan. That led to fundraising work at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, and to serving as the secretary to two presidents of the university until retiring in 1990. During retirement she volunteered at the reception desks for the Health Center at Moravian Village and at Lehigh University's Mountaintop Center. Molly was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Molly is survived by her nieces and nephews: Molly Malone-Munsell, Isabel Lee Malone, and Michael (Susan) Malone PA; Susan (Frank) Haas and Edward (Ginger) Malone AZ; James (Valerie) Lannon IL; and Catherine (Stephanie) Lannon FL, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of friends. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her vivaciousness, sense of adventure, and sly humor. She enjoyed traveling and playing golf, and was a daily walker. She was always doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid bridge player. Molly was preceded in death by her siblings James E. Jr., John SJ, Edward and Catherine Malone, and Anne Lannon; also nephews Bill and John Lannon, James E. III and Martin Malone, and nieces Tish LannonKammermann and Ellen Lannon Katisch.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Moravian Village, 526 Wood Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will take place at St. Vincent's Cemetery in LaSalle, IL. Molly's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Cards to the family may be sent to: Family of Molly Malone, c/o Molly Malone-Munsell, 351 Clearbrook Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Dominican University, c/o Vice-President of University Advancement, 7900 Division St, River Forest, IL 60305, or Moravian Village, c/o Director of Development, 526 Wood Street, Bethlehem, PA, 18018, or Lehigh University, c/o Development and Alumni Affairs, 306 S. New St., Bethlehem, PA, 18015-1652.
