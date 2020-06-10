Mary I. Novak
1937 - 2020
Mary Irma (Kovary) Novak, 83, of Easton, Pa died Monday, June 8th at her home with her family by her side. Born March 27, 1937 in Budapest, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late James and Julianna (Schwelka) Kovary. She was married to George Novak with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Prior to starting a family Mary worked for as a secretary at Bethlehem Steel. She was a member of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church and a Liberty High School graduate. Mary along with her husband loved to travel. She particularly enjoyed visiting Cape Cod and Las Vegas.

She is survived by her husband, George, sons, Chris Novak and wife, Jean, and George Novak and wife, Libia, three grandchildren, Kimberly Novak, Eric Burian, and Amy Lowrie and husband, Eric, brothers, James Kovary and wife, Maria, and Frank Kovary and wife, Loraine, cousin, Maria Nagy and husband, Laszlo, and Aunt Gloria Ternyik.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John's Windish Lutheran Church 617 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, Pa 18015 from 10-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Windish Lutheran Church.

www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Lutheran Church
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Uncle George, Chris and Buddy, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Aunt Mary will be greatly missed. She was a wonderful woman. I'm glad to be her God daughter. Love you all!!!
Niki Arrington
Family
