|
|
Mary I. Schwab, 93, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday October 30, 2019. Mary was the wife of the late Ernest N. Schwab who passed in 2008. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late George and Catherine (Mai) Nonemacher. Mary worked as a seamstress for over 50 years for the former Kemps Sporstwear and the former Penn State Mills. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where she volunteered at the parish carnival for many years. She was a member of the Italian American Bocce Club where she was on the bowling league, and was a member of the Fearless Fire Co. traveling bowling league. Surviving are her sons: Ernest G. (Judy), John F., Richard J. (Christina) all of Allentown, and Edward M. (Ann Marie) of Whitehall. Her daughters; Donna wife of Robert Mengel of Allentown, and Maryann Kline of Whitehall. Mary's sisters are; Marion Freer of Allentown, and Catherine Ohner in West Virginia. Mary has 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 4, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be from 8:30-9:40 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019