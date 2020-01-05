|
|
Mary Isabel Randall Baker, 99, of Bethlehem, and formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Paoli Hospital, Paoli, PA. She was the wife of the late Frank Adams Baker, Jr., who died in 2000.
A native of Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Edward Owens and Miriam (Baugh) Randall. Mary Isabel graduated from Goucher College, and then served during WWII as a WAVE officer in the US Naval Reserve.
Mary Isabel was a board member of the American Heart Association in Baltimore, and Chairman of its city-wide Heart Sunday drive. In Bethlehem, she was a board member of the Girl's Club of Bethlehem; a board member and president of the Visiting Nurse Association; a board member of the Bethlehem YWCA and a founder of its Great Decisions program; and a board member and docent of the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. For many years, she was also a volunteer tutor and teachers' aide in the Bethlehem Area School District, a Planned Parenthood family planning counselor, and she worked extensively with CISH, an organization that gave aid and friendship to international students of Lehigh Valley colleges. Mary Isabel was a member of Central Moravian Church.
Survivors: daughters Miriam Baker Tilton (Bruce) of Philadelphia, Victoria Baker Taylor (Jack) of Philadelphia; sons Frank Adams Baker, III, (Peggy) of Bethlehem, Randall Eastwood Baker (Marielle LeBlanc) of Toronto, Canada; sister Josephine Randall Wyckoff of Sacramento, CA; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward O. Randall, Jr.
Services: Funeral Services are private and entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018; or to the Moravian Museum, 66 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018; or to Kirkland Village, Helbling Music Fund, One Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020