Mary Jane Parsons Freese, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 7, at the age of 82. Mary was born June 11, 1937, in Fountain Hill, PA, was reared in nearby Hellertown. She was the daughter of the late Myron and Irene (Bachman) Parsons. She was the widow of Derrell Freese, to whom she had been married 49 years prior to his passing in 2009. She was the mother of Scott Freese of Winston-Salem, Gregg (Amy) Freese of Africa, and mother-in-law of Cynthia Freese of Pfafftown, NC. Mary was also the grandmother of Matt (Megan) Freese of Charlotte, NC, Stephen Freese of Raleigh, NC, Andrew (Claire) Freese of Roanoke, VA, Daniel Freese of Bloomington, IN, and Rachel Freese of Rockville, MD. She was the great-grandmother of Eleanor Freese and was expecting a great-grandson, Landon Freese, in August. She is also survived by her brother John (Susanne) Parsons of Salt Lake City, UT, and sister-in-law Betty Parsons of FL. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Parsons. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Pfafftown Baptist Church, with her pastor, the Rev. Thomas Bounds, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that memorial contributions be made to Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019