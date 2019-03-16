Mary J. Hartman, 93, formerly of Alburtis, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Lehigh Center, Macungie. She was the wife of the late John F. Hartman, Sr. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angeline (Batisky) Bushner. She was a member of Old Zionsville United Church of Christ. Besides her love of family and friends, she enjoyed her career as a waitress, reading, playing cards, picnics and traveling.Survivors: daughters, Mary Jane, wife of Rodney L. Unger of Whitehall, Linda A., wife of the late Lloyd Confer of Kutztown, Sandra G., wife of Edward L. Zettlemoyer of Wescosville, Patricia M., wife of Larry D. Sourwine of Catasauqua; brothers Raymond and Michael; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons John F. Jr., Richard L.; brothers Stanley, Clarence, Carl, John, Edward; sisters Angeline and Sue, and granddaughter, Pamela.Services: 11:00 AM, Wed. March 20 at her church, 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM and burial to follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.Memorials can be made to the , 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary