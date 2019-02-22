|
Mary J. Kistler, 65, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Margaret B. (Miller) Kistler. Mary was a graduate of William Allen H.S., class of 1971. Mary worked for Blue Cross for over 20 years then worked as a parking attendant for Colonial Parking for 24 years. She also worked in food service at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years. Mary loved eating, bowling and going on bus trips. She was a member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church, Emmaus and attended Bethany U.M. Church, Wescosville. Survivors: Sisters: Jean L. Adams and her husband Carl of Kutztown, Nancy I. Bahr of Allentown; Mary is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and was known as Aunt Mary to many. She was predeceased by a brother Robert T. Kistler in 2016.Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019