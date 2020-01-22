|
Mary Joan Shields, 87, of Allentown and most recently of Coplay, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Scranton, PA; daughter of the late Johanna (Andres) and Frances Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph (Bud) Shields, in 2004. Mary Joan worked at Marathon Electric for 19 years and then retired from First Union Bank. She enjoyed yearly camping trips, home decorating, sewing, oil painting and day trips to Atlantic City. A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mary Joan was happiest when she was with her family. She will lovingly be remembered by her family.
Survivors: sons, Joseph of Coplay; Sean (Tina) of Allentown; daughter, Mary Lynne Toth (Robert) of North Catasauqua; grandchildren, Jennifer Valdez (Jose) of Phillipsburg, NJ; Bobby (Kelly) of North Catasauqua; great granddaughter, Johanna Valdez; sisters-in-law, Virginia Shields and Irene Shields both of Jacksonville, Florida; and many cousins.
Services: Jan 25, Saturday 10:30 am Mass at the Cathedral St Catharine of Siena, 18th & Turner Sts. Allentown. Viewing: Saturday 9-10:15 am at the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown 18104. Interment: St Peter Roman Catholic Cemetery, 830-898 Hockendauqua St., Coplay, PA 18037. Donations: Cathedral St Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, 1825 W Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home www.WeirFuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020