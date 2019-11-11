|
|
Mary J. Snyder, 69 of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born January 7, 1950 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Snyder and the late Dolores (Heist) Snyder. Mary was a Licensed Practicing Nurse caring for patients in their homes for many years throughout the greater Lehigh Valley.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy L. wife of Eric Deutsch of Northampton, PA, brothers, Larry and Allen Snyder, sisters, Linda Leibensperger and Dolores Hegedus; 3 grandsons; Adam, Brandon, and Justin.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral home, Northampton is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions: May be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl. #170, Bethlehem, PA. 18017. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019