Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Snyder


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Snyder Obituary
Mary J. Snyder, 69 of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born January 7, 1950 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Snyder and the late Dolores (Heist) Snyder. Mary was a Licensed Practicing Nurse caring for patients in their homes for many years throughout the greater Lehigh Valley.

She is survived by a daughter, Amy L. wife of Eric Deutsch of Northampton, PA, brothers, Larry and Allen Snyder, sisters, Linda Leibensperger and Dolores Hegedus; 3 grandsons; Adam, Brandon, and Justin.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral home, Northampton is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions: May be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl. #170, Bethlehem, PA. 18017. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -