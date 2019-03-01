Mary J. Worman, 91, of Allentown, died February 27, 2019 in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the loving wife of the late Russell A. Worman. Mary was an organist and choir director at the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown. Prior to that, she was the organist and choir director at St. John's U.C.C.- Mickleys, Whitehall, the Tabernacle United Methodist Church and the Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church, Binghamton, NY. She was an accomplished pianist and organist having started her career as a church organist while still in high school. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alan F. and Caroline E. (Weiler) Weinsheimer. She was a 1945 graduate of Allentown High School. Mary was a member of Living Hope Presbyterian Church, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter: Carol L. Nolan of Allentown, Son: John R. Worman and his wife Deborah of Broken Arrow, OK, Sister: Anna Eckensberger of Northampton and Grandchildren: Russell Worman and his wife Julie, Cheryl Worman, Scott Nolan and Paul Nolan.A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 A.M. in the Living Hope Presbyterian Church, 330 Schantz Road, Allentown. Call Monday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comContributions may be made in Mary's memory to: Fellowship Community Walk Team, , Attn: Lehigh Valley Walk, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to Living Hope Presbyterian Church 330 Schantz Road Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary