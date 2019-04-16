Mary Jane C. (Raymer) Cole, 81, of New Tripoli, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown campus. She was the wife of the late John H. Cole. Born in Allentown, October 9, 1937, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Adrian R. and Pearl C. (Ridenour) Raymer. She attended Muhlenberg College and was a life-member of Muhlenberg College Auxiliary. Mary Jane was a self-employed accountant for many years before retiring. She was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, and the NRA.Survivors: No immediate SurvivorsService: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5500 PA Route 873, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 – 11:00 am. Thursday in the church narthex. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary