Mary Jane Clune, 72, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late David M. Clune. Born April 29, 1947 in Wilmington, DE, she was a daughter of the late Irene (Mengel) Raffell. She was an avid golfer who loved birds and travel. She will be forever remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother and a terrific friend. Survivors: daughter, Marion Clune-Montagna and husband, Frank; sons, Steven Briemann and Kelly Clune; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Roberta Cebanka and Christine Morh and husband, Robert; brothers, Keith and wife, Barbara, Joseph and wife, Patricia, and Jeffery. Mary Jane was predeceased by her sister, Sylvia Cressman.
Services: A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd from 11 am to 12 pm in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , Suite 170, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on June 29, 2019