|
|
Mary Jane G. Micco 93, of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away on Monday December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Anthony R. Micco, to whom she was happily married for 55 years prior to him passing in 2002. Born in Tresckow, Pa., Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Deis) Ford. She was a graduate of the Class of 1943 Allentown High School and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church on 5th St. in Allentown. Mary Jane enjoyed writing poetry to her family and friends on special occasions. She was an avid bowler in the Italian Club Bowling League. She and her family would take yearly ski trips out West and skied all over Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Surviving are her children; Gary R. Micco, of Allentown and Donna wife of Robert W. Lawrence, of Bethlehem. Grandchildren: Anne Stefanini wife of Charles, Monica Lawrence, Samantha Keefer wife of Jeremiah, Heather Lefkowith wife of Jared, Robert A. Lawrence. Mary Jane has 6 great grandchildren. Services will be Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa 18109. Calling hours will be from 10:00-11:00AM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019