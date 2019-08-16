Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Mary Jane Lutton


1951 - 2019
Mary Jane Lutton Obituary
Mary Jane Lutton, 68, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia on March 30, 1951; daughter of the late Pedro and Maximina (Gonzalez) Huertas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert B. "Lutz" Lutton.

Mary Jane worked in the Engineering Department of PPL Corporation for over 35 years. She enjoyed shopping, painting and having lunch with friends. Mary Jane found great peace in being outdoors; especially when she was swimming, gardening, or camping. She had a special place in her heart for animals and loved spending time with her family.

Mary Jane will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jocelyn Hudson; twin grandsons, Miles and Ethan Hudson; sister, Maximina Williams; brother, Frank Huertas; as well as her nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be offered online at www.connnellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019
