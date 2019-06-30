|
Mary Jane Mackes, 92, of Allentown, formerly of Peoria, AZ, where she resided with Kermit Hersh for 26 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019.
She was the wife of the late William M. Mackes. Mary Jane was born in Allentown to the late John and Marquerite Bortz.
Survivors: Thomas J. (wife Carolynne), Corinne Emmett, Kathy Ott and Jody Gehringer. Mary Jane has 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.
Graveside services: Noon, Sunday, July 7, at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019