Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mackes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Mackes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Mackes Obituary
Mary Jane Mackes, 92, of Allentown, formerly of Peoria, AZ, where she resided with Kermit Hersh for 26 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019.

She was the wife of the late William M. Mackes. Mary Jane was born in Allentown to the late John and Marquerite Bortz.

Survivors: Thomas J. (wife Carolynne), Corinne Emmett, Kathy Ott and Jody Gehringer. Mary Jane has 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.

Graveside services: Noon, Sunday, July 7, at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now