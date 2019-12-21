|
|
After a long battle, Mary Jane S. (Bosak) Zalewski, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She is now enjoying a game of bridge with her husband Walter J. Zalewski, Sr. who predeceased her by 16 years. Mary Jane was born on September 6, 1934 in Scranton to the late George and Marjorie (Kranick) Bosak. She attended the Anthracite Business School and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Mary Jane was a member of Saint Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church. She was a past President and Treasurer of the Wiley House Auxiliary a member of the Junior and Senior Women's Clubs where she was frequently working on crafts for their fundraisers. She was an expert seamstress and took great pride in creating the fresh wreath that graced their front door in Bethlehem. She kept a clean home and was a volunteer for St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She retired in 1996 from Moravian Theological Seminary.
She took the greatest pride in her three children: Walter & wife Maryellen of Louisville KY, Michael & wife Karen of Newark DE., and Judi & husband Mark Tusan of Bethlehem. Her love extended to her two grandsons Christopher and Joshua Zalewski, and grand-dogs Dewey and Reilly.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Saints Simon & Jude Church, 730 W Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be follow in Nisky Hill Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family has asked for no flowers. If anyone would like to honor Mary Jane's memory, please send a donation to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019